I did not endorse ED — Dabengwa

BULAWAYO - ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa has dismissed reports that he has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The former Zipra intelligence supremo said his support for Mnangagwa’s bold stance to implement devolution should not be misconstrued to mean he has embraced the current Zanu PF government.

Dabengwa told journalists in Bulawayo last week that the promise by Mnangagwa to implement devolution was a big step in a right direction, adding that the Zanu PF leader should at least be given the benefit of the doubt.

“On the issue of devolution, and all I was saying was that we have a de-jure government, a government which is there according to the laws of the land.

“The highest court in the country which is the Constitutional Court gave Mnangagwa the right to form the government and all I was saying is that in spite of our feelings about the manner in which the elections were carried out we now have this de-jure government

“I was saying let us accept the gesture, and my plea that we accept that gesture for the implementation of devolution did not and does not mean accepting or calling on our people to then embrace and endorse this government.”