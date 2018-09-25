Herentals ventures into mining

HARARE - Herentals Group of Schools and Colleges has ventured into mining and the provision of earth moving equipment to diversify operations and reduce risks.

The group’s transport operations officer, Tariro Benza, said the company believes in diversification to cater for every potential market out there.

“And as a brand or company, we are spreading our wings and venturing into different markets. As a result of that expansion, we decided to tap into the earth moving business,” said Benza.

“With some mines progressing and roads being rehabilitated, business is moving on very well and machine hiring has been on the rise as the equipment is a necessity…”

Benza said plans were already underway to secure new mining claims to enable Herentals to venture into large-scale mining.

“We are in the process of transferring the ownership of some mines so as to incorporate them into our brand so as to have mines under our name. In short, as of now we do not own any mines,” he added.