Govt secures 600 000 foot and mouth doses

HARARE - Government has secured 600 000 doses for the foot and mouth disease (FMD) and has also started re-erecting game fences at Gonarezhou to separate susceptible animal population from wild buffalo in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director Josphat Nyika confirmed that the ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe have availed $1,2 million to procure the vaccines.

He said while government had come up with measures to reduce the spread of the disease, farmers were being irresponsible by moving cattle without permits, thus fuelling the spread of FMD.

“The culprits are mostly speculators and unscrupulous business people who are buying cattle from areas where they are cheap for resale at higher prices in other areas.

The cattle are moved without permits thereby spreading diseases particularly FMD.

“As the DVS we have regulations that prohibit movement of animals without permits. We shoot the illegally moved animals and prosecute the perpetrators,” he said. — Farmers’ Voices