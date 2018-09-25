All set for 'Starlight Dancing'

HARARE - All is set for “Starlight Dancing”, the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe’s annual outdoor production held each spring.

The showcase will take place in the garden at the Ballet Centre, Avondale in Harare each night at 6.30pm from today to Sunday, September 30.

This platform was established 35 years ago in a bid to provide senior dancers from all dance studios with an opportunity to perform.

It started as “Ballet in the Park” and was staged on the concrete stage in the Harare Gardens, but later moved to the Ballet Centre and renamed “Starlight Dancing”.

More than 100 dancers have been rehearsing different types of dance in order to provide an entertaining and varied programme.

Preparations are in full swing, with the Masimba Group having erected a huge stage free of charge.

The Dance Trust of Zimbabwe is very grateful to them as they have provided the stage every year since “Starlight Dancing” started.

Over the years this production has been enjoyed by both the dancers and the public so we hope that the 2018 production will receive the same amount of support.

It is especially good entertainment for families.