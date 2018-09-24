NetOne rewards Mutenderende High School

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile network provider NetOne has donated state-of-the-art computers to Mutenderende High School in Chirumanzu.

The rural school was the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) winners for the year.

At the beginning of the year, the mobile network operator partnered with NBSZ and donated $25 000 to the institution to improve operations.

“We made a pledge that we would support the school that contributed the most blood at national level and we are happy to be here at Mutenderende High School.

“As the one with the people at heart, NetOne remains committed to providing support to life — saving institutions and our values resonate with this year’s theme, which says, “Blood donation as an action of solidarity,” Eldrette Shereni, NetOne’s executive marketing.

NetOne has been actively working with NBSZ in ensuring that the national blood is always adequately stocked.

The partnership was entered into as the business’ corporate social responsibility initiatives.

To assist in the motivation of schools to encourage their students to donate blood, NetOne introduced a programme wherein they would reward the school that gave the most blood.

Blood donors save lives every day through their blood donations; in every second around the world, there is a person who needs a blood transfusion to survive.

With the government scrapping the blood fees, the demand for blood has grown and the call for more support is even louder.

“I urge you to continue doing the good works that you have been doing. Many lives have been saved by your generosity.

“As NetOne, we are here to say thank you by presenting to you these five state-of-the-art laptops.

“As one of the leading organisations in the ICT industry, it is our wish that you also become part of the ICT community as we strive to ensure inclusivity,” she said.

Esther Masunda, the NBSZ acting chief executive acknowledged support from NetOne and thanked the organisation for the support rendered over the past 12 years.