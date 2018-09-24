Lawyer crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO - A practising lawyer from Manicaland has won the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe held in Bulawayo on Saturday night, walking away with $10 000 and a Mercedes Benz C Class.

Tafadzwa Jaricha beat 20 other contestants in the competition to bag the top crown. Each of the two princesses received $5 000.

Natalie Mangondo from Mashonaland East Province was crowned first princess while Life Matunzeni, also from Manicaland, was crowd second princess.

Miss Personality was Chido Michelle Nyika. Maita Kainga was crowned Miss Talent.

The newly-crowned 23-year-old queen said she came into the competition determined to win.

“In any competition you come in to win it and that was my mind-set. Although at boot camp we learnt that we should be united and that was a great experience, the competition from other models kept everyone on their toes,” Jaricha said.

She said she was looking forward to working in getting people to know the fantastic tourism attractions in Zimbabwe.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said the night went well and she was happy with the outcome.

She wished the queen well.

“Now the real work starts with the queen and we shall work with her to prepare her for the international stage. As I had said previously, the calibre of models that we have is high. The finals showed that,” Mpofu-Sibanda said.

The pageant started late. Morris Touch and Zandile Zaza Ndlovu were the main MCs on the night.

The judges panel comprised former beauty queen and Miss Malaika Brita Masalethulini, Sherine Anne Taylor from United Refineries, MTZ board chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya, businessman Felix Dzumbunu, businessman and former model Elvis Sibanda, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) regional boss Novuyo Mathonsi and Nokuthaba Manungo, a former beauty queen.

The independent auditor was Nqobile Munzara, the group company secretary from Old Mutual.

Entertainment was provided by Cal VIN, Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7, X Mile and Msiz’Kay.