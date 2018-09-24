Getting it right

HARARE - The Daily News published articles on December 17, 2013, January 7, 2014, January 8, 2014 and January 29, 2014 about the Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman and businessman H.E Kamal Khalfan, alleging his involvement in dodgy business deals and claiming he acted as a middleman in questionable transactions.

The articles included claims that Khalfan, who owns Catercraft, and is also a patron of the Zimbabwe National Army Charity and chairperson of the Republic Cup Trust Charity, assured a German national, Dietrich Herzog that he was able to facilitate business deals and circumvent bureaucratic sloth in Zimbabwe.

Khalfan denied the allegations and we have since realised that there is no credible evidence to support the accusations.

It was also reported that Khalfan brought Herzog to the country and, in e-mail exchanges we relied on (which turned out to have been manipulated), Khalfan advised him to pay a sweetener in order to fast track his business deals.

It was also claimed that in 2012, Khalfan introduced a Bulgarian convict, Stamen Stanchev, to former president Robert Mugabe.

It has since come to our attention that no such meeting took place.

It was also alleged in the articles that Stanchev is currently serving a jail term at a Romania prison, which is not true.

We accept that these allegations about Khalfan were not true and we retract them unreservedly.

Whilst we reported that Khalfan is well-connected to top government officials, which is true, we unreservedly retract allegations we made that he manipulated such connections to conduct illegal and corrupt deals in Zimbabwe.

The articles also made allegations of sexual misconduct and alleged homosexual conduct, which were completely unfounded, and we unreservedly withdraw these and apologise.

We unreservedly apologise to Khalfan, his family, associates and the Oman administration for the inconvenience that our publications caused them. We accept that he is a man of good standing, well respected nationally and internationally.

— Editor

