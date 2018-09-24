Fall army worms damage Gwanda maize crop

GWANDA - Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement ministry has said the crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 30 percent of the maize crop in Gwanda.

The pest is native to the Americas but has spread to African countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The worms’ presence in the Matabeleland South district of Gwanda was confirmed early this year.

The acting head of the Plant Protection Research Institute, Shingirayi Nyamutukwa, told the Farmers Voice: “In Gwanda the crop is heavily infested, in a field you find 100 percent infestation level but that does not mean farmers will not get anything. With early control, they can get yields and that is why we are here to impart knowledge to the community.”

The provincial crop and livestock specialist Mkhujulelwa said: “We appeal to stakeholders to help government to deal effectively with this problem as the ministry is sometimes resource constrained. Support from our partners will go a long way in ensuring that we are food secure as a country.”