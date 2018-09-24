Fall army worms damage Gwanda maize crop

STAFF WRITER  •  24 September 2018 1:52PM  •  0 comments

GWANDA - Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement ministry has said the crop-devouring caterpillars known as fall army worms had damaged 30 percent of the maize crop in Gwanda.

The pest is native to the Americas but has spread to African countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The worms’ presence in the Matabeleland South district of Gwanda was confirmed early this year.

The acting head of the Plant Protection Research Institute, Shingirayi Nyamutukwa, told the Farmers Voice: “In Gwanda the crop is heavily infested, in a field you find 100 percent infestation level but that does not mean farmers will not get anything. With early control, they can get yields and that is why we are here to impart knowledge to the community.”

The provincial crop and livestock specialist Mkhujulelwa said: “We appeal to stakeholders to help government to deal effectively with this problem as the ministry is sometimes resource constrained.  Support from our partners will go a long way in ensuring that we are food secure as a country.”

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media