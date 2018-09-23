Students get taste of Chibuku Super

Ngezi Platinum............(1) 1

Herentals.....................(1) 1

(Herentals win 3-4 on penalties)

HARARE - Herentals are through to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup following an unlikely penalty shoot-out victory over the highly-fancied Ngezi Platinum Stars yesterday.

There were wild scenes from the Herentals fans after Blessing Majarira scored the winning penalty for a side which is now punching above its weight in only their first season in the top flight.

This was the Students’ first knockout cup competition match since their promotion and they passed the test with flying colours.

The encounter had finished tied 1-1 in regulation time and had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Donald Teguru gave Ngezi Platinum the lead after only three minutes before Herentals equalised a few minutes before the break through a contentious spot kick scored by Ricahrd Hachiro.

In the second period, there were no more goals as Herentals sat deep in their own half and ate away a number of minutes due to their well-drilled game management skills.

In the penalty shootout, Liberty Chakoroma, Keith Murera and Donald Teguru all scored for the home side while Godknows Murwira and Teteda Mchisa missed.

Brighton and Blessing Majarira, Peter Chota as well as Gibson Chinobva made no mistake for Herentals.

After having scored from the spot in regulation time, Hachiro could not do the same in the penalty shootout as his spot kick was saved by Donovan Bernard.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was ecstatic following the shock win by his side.

“I feel very happy; I’m really proud of the boys for taking us through to the next round of the competition,” he said.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya blamed complacency from his players after they took an early lead.