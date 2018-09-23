GMM joins cholera fight

HARARE - Glen View-based Goodness and Mercy Ministries (GMM) has moved to work with authorities in an effort to contain the spread of cholera in the high-density suburb.

Glen View and Budiriro have emerged as the epi-centre of the highly-contagious diarrheal disease that has so far claimed over 30 lives in Harare alone, although the affliction has spread to other provinces, including Manicaland and Masvingo.

Founder and leader of GMM, Tapiwa Freddy said they decided to work with officials from the City Health department to ensure the spread of the disease was curtailed.

“Our base is opposite the Glen View Polyclinic. As such the health institution is our neighbour. Some of our staff have been incorporated into committees that deal with the epidemic. They get constant updates on the disease as well as interventions, which we implement at our services.

“We are conducting our services as usual. The local clinic gave us teachings on how we should operate in order to contain the cholera situation in our church.

“We have disinfectants at points of entry as well as buckets with running water which congregants can use when they come to church. Members of our church have been incorporated into the clinic committee where they are being regularly updated on developments as well as strategies to fight the spread of the disease,” said the GMM leader.

Freddy indicated that the main spiritual spectacles night 2 that had been scheduled for the capital on October 5 had been shelved.

“For now, we have shelved to a further date the spiritual spectacles all-night event earlier scheduled for October 5, until the situation gets back to normal.

“The reason is that we feel the numbers may be overwhelming as a precaution. As a leader, this is the position I have taken as a precaution,” said the man of cloth, who had a successful tour of Manicaland last month.

“We are also encouraging hand-washing and that there should be completely no handshaking. This is over and above the spiritual intervention that we are coming up with as a church, praying that the problem comes to an end for the country.

“No case has yet been reported relating to any of our congregants although we are in the middle of the epi-centre of the latest cholera outbreak. As a shepherd, I also cannot forsake my sheep because of the outbreak. This is the time they need me most because it is a time of crisis.”

The Harare event was supposed to precede a home-coming crusade that had been slated for Shamva in mid-October. Freddy was born in Musana.

He paid tribute to GMMTV — launched on March 1 this year — for helping to draw visitors from outside Zimbabwe, who watch it and end up visiting.

“GMMTV has given us enhanced visibility which has led to several enquiries coming through to us,” Freddy said.

GMMTV, a Christian television station that broadcasts live services, prophecies, testimonies, music as well as Christian movies, was launched on May 1, targeting the furtherance of ministry work.

Last year, he held crusades in Bulawayo (White City Stadium) and Mutare’s Beit Hall in the high-density suburb of Mutare, while the charismatic preacher’s visit to Mbizo Stadium in the Midlands city of Kwekwe attracted huge crowds.