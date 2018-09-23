FC Platinum out of Chibuku

FC Platinum……………….… (1) 2

Chapungu………………….… (1) 2

(Chapungu win 5-4 on penalties)

HARARE - FC Platinum's hopes of a league and cup double were extinguished after they were dumped out of the Chibuku Super Cup in the first round by Chapungu following a penalty shootout here yesterday.

The match had ended 2-2 in regulation time after Kelvin Moyo and Mkhokheli Dube scored for FC Platinum while Osborne Mukuradare and Edmore Muzanenhamo were on target for the visitors. Veteran Phillip Marufu stepped up to score the winning penalty for Chapungu after Tapiwa Kumbuyani, Xolani Ncube, Blessing Mbavarira and Muzanenhamo had all scored their earlier efforts.

For the home side, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Stima, Kelvin Moyo and Never Tigere were all on target while Edwin Madhananga emerged as the villain as his penalty was saved.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was gracious in defeat.

“Well done to Chapungu, they came here with a good game plan and it worked well for them, I wish them all the best in the future, it’s part of football to lose,” Mapeza said.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was delighted by the result which he described as a morale booster for his side which is fighting relegation in the league.

“It’s a good victory for us..., it’s a morale booster going forward. Like I said before, history has a way of repeating itself, we knocked FC Platinum out again just like last year,” Dhlakama said.