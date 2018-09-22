Tuku urges unity among regional artistes

HARARE - Superstar Oliver Mtukudzi says the coming together of African artistes enhances regional unity.

Tuku says he feels at home whenever he performs in neighbouring South Africa, urging the country’s musicians — among them Mi Casa — to feel the same.

The musicians, together with another South Africa great Yvonne Chaka Chaka, local cultural group Mokoomba, Mbeu and a number of DJs will all be performing at the Jacaranda Music Festival scheduled for October 6 at Hellenic Sports Club.

“This festival is about us being together. Unite artistes, unite nations. Feel at home here, when I perform in South Africa, I feel at home,” he said.

Recently, South Africa songbird Zahara described Tuku as a father figure and the Zimbabwean musician has on several occasions performed in Mzansi.

The festival, according to organisers, seeks to bring different music genres on one stage, creating a vibrant environment for music lovers in Zimbabwe.

Tuku also spoke about the current cholera epidemic, reiterating calls for cleanliness saying no one is immune to the disease.

Tuku has launched a campaign to fight the disease and he said people should observe basic hygiene practices at the festival.

There have been videos circulating on social media, with the superstar calling on people to observe hand-washing with soap or ash. He also urged people to wash fruits with running water before consumption.

“Cholera is real and no one is immune to the disease and it can attack anyone at any time. This has led me to this campaign, calling on people to be hygienic. It starts with you. If you are clean, it means cholera will be with you and you cannot pass it to the next person,” he said.

Cholera has seen a number of public gatherings scheduled for this and next week being postponed following government’s directive to ban public gatherings.