'New Harare town clerk must prioritise service delivery'

HARARE - Harare City Council’s new town clerk Hosea Chisango must push the service delivery agenda ahead of trivial issues, residents said yesterday.

Chisango who has been the acting town clerk since December last year, replaces Tendai Mahachi, who left town house in 2014.

Before Chisango took over the post on an acting basis, chamber secretary Josephine Ncube had been acting town clerk before she was suspended on corruption allegations.

Community Water Alliance national chairperson Hildaberta Rwambiwa told the Daily News Chisango should map a clear, short, medium and long-term plan to resolve water and sanitation problems in Harare

“Chisango should fight corruption at Town House.

“The auditor general’s reports in the past have not been pleasing and we expect him to produce up-to-date audit reports and improve administration of finances at council.

“There should be transparency and accountability of funds.

“He should also ring-fence the water account and ensure that people’s right to water and sanitation is upheld.

“There should be meaningful budget allocation to water delivery and abandonment of illegal arbitrary water disconnections,” Rwambiwa said.

Harare Residents Trust chairperson Precious Shumba said residents want the town clerk to strengthen council’s responsiveness to residents’ service delivery concerns and reports.

Shumba said the supervision, monitoring and control of council workers has to be enhanced so that they are held accountable by the town clerk for their work, and by the citizens, as part of their oversight role.

“Chisango has to bring the salaries and allowances of council workers down to acceptable levels, and he should not continue this culture of impunity by council management.

“Residents are expecting robust engagement among stakeholders as everyone wants better social services,” he said.

Chisango holds a BSc Civil engineering honours degree and MSc Integrated Water Resources Management degree with the University of Zimbabwe.

The new town clerk who is currently studying towards a MSc in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance, is a corporate member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers and a member of the Institute of Management.