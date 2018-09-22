Manyowa ropes in Suluma on 2nd album

HARARE - Gospel sensation Janet Manyowa has roped in veteran musician Shingisai Suluma on her recently-launched single titled Muchengeti.

The latest song is off her forthcoming 11-track album Grateful to be unveiled on October 13 at Celebration Centre in the capital.

“The response from the market is good, more than I expected. We discussed the project (collaboration) last year and it came out on September 14.

“I wrote the song’s lyrics; it was recorded in Johannesburg (South Africa). Mai Suluma added her voice from the United States of America and the project was mastered in South Africa,” Manyowa told the Daily News.

The song was launched on social media.

Grateful will be Manyowa’s second album following her 2015 project album King of Glory.

“I always take time working on my songs because I do not want to produce half-baked products,” she said.

The Celebration Centre event will be graced by musicians Dr Tumi, Ntokozo Mbambo, Nqubeko Mbatha, Bonnie Dueschle, Pastor G, Tembalami, Shower Power, Celebration Choir and Call to Worship.

The album King of Glory earned Manyowa at least 10 gongs from more than 25 nominations.

Songs making her debut album include Kune Muponesi, Ndomira Pauri, Zadzisa, Tarisa, Amazing God, Muripo, I Trust You, Ufanelwe, Psalms 24: The Intro, King of Glory, and Overcome.

However, Manyowa singled out two awards she got from Nama (Outstanding Female Musician) and Zima awards (Best Female Musician) as her major pickings.

“The Nama and Zima gongs cut across all sections, they were not limited to gospel music alone as compared to other gospel music awards.”

Meanwhile, the Fara Zvakadaro hit maker — who celebrated her 47th birthday in February with a new song titled Tidzidzisei Nhasi — is not coming for the official launch of Manyowa’s second album due to “commitments”.

She last held a high-profile show in the country in 2012 where she shared the stage with fellow gospel musicians such as Blessing Shumba and Amanda Sagonda at Harare International Conference Centre, courtesy of Red Rose Entertainment.

In 2013, she performed at former president Robert Mugabe’s 89th birthday celebrations hosted by State House staff then.

Mugabe is one of Suluma’s staunch fans. He once revealed that one of his favourite songs was Nanhasi.

Suluma has a discography of more than 10 studio albums and some of her hits include Fara Zvakadaro, Maitiro Enyu, Tidzidzisei Kunamata, Mai Vangu, Tatenda Taona, Gogodza and Mirira Mangwanani among others.