Manondo propels City into Chibuku last 8

HARARE - After the final whistle, William Manondo bragged why he is called “Mr Chibuku” as his first half goal was enough to propel Harare City into the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at Bulawayo City’s expense.

Manondo has developed a knack of scoring in this competition and yesterday’s strike was actually his 10th in the tournament since it returned four years ago.

The midfielder fired home on 23 minutes after a swift counter attack by the defending champions, who then held on for the win.

“They call me Mr Chibuku and I’m happy with the way I’m playing in the tournament but I give credit to my teammates, we worked really hard today (yesterday),” Manondo said after the match.

“I think we need to win this cup again this year and it’s very possible.”

Sunshine Boys coach Mark Harrison was pleased that his relatively young side had managed to progress to the last eight of the competition.

“We won the game that’s what matters at the end of the day.

“It’s different to the league ...playing against a side which today had all to play for; they are going to the first division and I think they came here to say let’s have a go and they did,” Harrison said.

“But we got the result, we experimented today. We made a lot of changes, we had seven Under-21 players in the starting line-up and I think it showed.

“They are inexperienced, they lacked a little bit of composure together but that’s fine.

Bulawayo City coach Bhekithemba Ndlovu said: “I’m disappointed with the defeat, we wanted to win and go all the way to the finals. We have lost to a good Harare City side with good players and a very good coach.”