Macheso lines up Chewa songs for SA festival

HARARE - Giant sungura musician Alick Macheso has lined up a Chewa playlist for the Phalaborwa Spring Carnival Festivities 2018 scheduled for September 29 at Impala Park Rugby Stadium in South Africa.

In a promotional video circulating on social media, the musician — who is confirming his presence at the gig — called on music lovers to look out for his songs such as Amakebhoyi and Mundikumbuke.

The festival features a number of top musicians with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi also making the list together with South Africa’s AKA.

The move by Macheso is seemingly aimed at having a wide audience understand his lyrics.

“Hi, I am Alick Macheso, a musician from Zimbabwe. I’m coming down to Phalaborwa on the 29th September for the Spring Festival at Impala Stadium watch out for Amakebhoyi, Mundikumbuke and Pfuma…” he said.

The Orchestra Mberikwazvo frontman has made it a trend that he has a Chewa song on some of his albums with songs such as Chisoni on the album Zvakanaka Zvakadaro and Amuna Wanga on his 2007 production Ndezvashe-eh.

He on several occasions speaks in Chewa during his shows.

Macheso is one of the country’s top performers and his inclusion on the list of performers at the festival is on merit.

He is currently riding high with his latest offering Dzinosvitsa Kure which carries tracks such as Kudzwai, Ndakakutadzirei and Pfuma which have all become favourites

of many and tipped for the song of the year gong.

He has been on a countrywide tour promoting the album, filling venues wherever he performs.