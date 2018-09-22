Jacaranda Music Festival on

HARARE - Organisers of the Jacaranda Music Festival have revealed that the event will go ahead as planned on October 6 at Hellenic Sports Club despite cholera fears.

The festival boasts of huge artistes in the form of superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mi Casa, Mokoomba, Mbeu, Norman Masamba and a number of other artistes and DJs who will share the stage.

The festival, according to organisers, seeks to bring different music genres on one stage, creating a vibrant environment for music lovers in Zimbabwe.

They said they have been cleared by council to go ahead with the festival and have also come up with a number of precautionary measures.

The announcement comes after a number of other high-profile gigs scheduled for this and next weekend being postponed, among them the Cassper Nyovest and Mr Eazi gigs.

This follows the outbreak of cholera that has seen the government declaring a state of emergency and imposing a 10-day ban on public gatherings.

Walter Wanyanya of Ngoma Nehosho, who are behind the festival, told the media that they have consulted with medical experts and called for assistance on the day.

“We are not medical people but we have consulted with medical experts and on the day, we will have full medical staff from council and also from a private hospital to assist if any issues arise,” he said.

His words were echoed by Marcus Gora, who confirmed their meeting with council officials.

“We have had a meeting with the council and we have been cleared to go ahead with the festival.

The ban on public gatherings was set for 10 days and this is outside that. We have taken necessary precautions for the day and we will have water bowsers and sanitisers,” Gora said.



