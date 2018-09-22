'Don't desert us'

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has made a passionate plea to fans to stand by the team in these trying times the fast-fading Harare giants find themselves in.

The Glamour Boys are facing a torrid 2018 campaign as they have been sucked into the relegation matrix in the Castle Lager Premiership after dropping to 15th place on the log.

DeMbare are on 30 points from 26 games and just two points above the relegation zone with eight games to go before the season ends.

This afternoon, Mutasa’s side have a chance to start a process of saving their season when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup first round at Rufaro Stadium.

A successful cup run can go a long way in appeasing their long-suffering fans who had become accustomed to seeing their side win every trophy on offer between 2011 and 2014.

Due to their poor league form, fans have now deserted the Glamour Boys but Mutasa wants them to come back and rally behind the team for the remainder of the season starting with today’s encounter against Chiefs.

“Obviously, you look at the league games, you look at the attendance, and probably the majority of our fans are saying it’s done and dusted in terms of competing for the league title hence they stay away,” Mutasa said.

“But every other team in this competition has got an equal chance thus we would want an element of belief within the camp, we want our fans to come and rally behind the team because we have everything to play for in this competition.

“This is the time we need everyone associated with the team because we wouldn’t want a situation where people will be behind you when you are doing fine then run away from you when things are not well. We want Dynamos fans to be there in all situations.”

Since the Chibuku Super Cup’s return four years ago, Dynamos have never won the competition with their best run coming in 2014 when they lost to Harare City in the final at the National Sports Stadium.

In the last two years, DeMbare have failed to go past the first round something Mutasa says they are desperate to correct.

“I think our short-term goal is to try and break the jinx which saw us failing to go past the first round in the previous two years,” he said.

“I’m sure there is always a first time and we hope we will be able to progress this time around although we know Bulawayo City is a good team as well.

“Obviously, as a team you would want to have something in your cabinet and you look at where we are and you find that we have no chance of winning the league which means this is the only cup which we should put all our efforts on.”

With only one win in their last five league matches, DeMbare put up a decent performance in the 1-0 defeat to Harare City last weekend.

This has given Mutasa hope that the team might be on the verge of getting back to winning ways.

“This is a new journey, a new competition and you look at how the youngsters performed in our last match; we were not all that bad especially in the second half,” he said.

“I think the boys put up all their effort, they tried their best, created chances but could not put the ball over the line something that we have been working on the whole of this week.

“I’m sure this game being a cup game, there has to be a winner and you can only do so if you score goals.”

Dynamos will, however, have to do duty without veteran striker Kingston Nkhatha, who picked up an injury on his debut against Chapungu a fortnight ago while Obey Mwerahari and James Marufu are also out with different ailments.

Chibuku Super Cup

Fixtures:

Today: FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (NSS), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo)



