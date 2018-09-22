Bulawayo Marathon new dates to be announced

BULAWAYO - The much-awaited inaugural Bulawayo Marathon which was scheduled for September 29 has been moved to a later date due to a cholera outbreak.

The Pepsi-sponsored event is set to be the third marathon for the City of Kings this year after the Old Mutual Nkulumane and PPC Matopos marathons.

Although no cases of cholera have been reported in the City of Kings, organisers of the race felt that it was a national event and would attract runners from Harare and some parts of the country hit by the epidemic.

This would potentially expose Bulawayo to the spread of the disease and thus left the organisers with no option but to postpone the race.

“In the interest of public safety, over an alert on the cholera outbreaks in and around the country; the Bulawayo Marathon has been postponed to a later date towards the end of October or early November.

“Actual dates will be confirmed shortly,” Bulawayo Athletics Board chairperson Emmanuel Mpofu said in a statement.

“The organisers, partners and sponsors of the event are concerned with the possibilities of any risk and exposure to the public and the school which is the chosen epicentre of activities for the event.”

One of the event organisers, Jackie Chirambaguhwa said they have put everything on hold at least for now.

“We were well prepared for the event but due to the unseen and unfolding events such as cholera, we had to make a drastic shift,” Chirambaguhwa said.

“Everything currently is on a slight hold because we don’t have a set date as yet until we have a clear view on cholera alert.”