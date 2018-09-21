Tangawarima grooms young refs

HARARE - Renowned Zimbabwean ex-match official Felix Tangawarima is conducting a Confederation of African Football (Caf) course for the continent’s emerging young referees.

The five-day course began in Kampala, Uganda earlier this week with at least 41 young match officials drawn from all over Africa taking part.

Tangawarima, who is now based at the Fifa Development Office (Southern Africa) in Botswana, is working together with Caf instructors An Yan Lim Kee Chong (Mauritius), Constance Catherine Adipo (Uganda), Cherifi Nasradine (Algeria), Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon) and Eddy Maillet (Seychelles) to conduct the course.

The referees have already gone through medical and physical tests as part of the course and will now go through practical and theory tests for the remainder of the course.

Caf Referees’ Committee member Pierre-Alain Mounguengui urged the referees to take the advantage of the course and improve on their skills.

“Caf decided to prepare such courses to improve on your skills. You should take advantage of attending this course with the best referees on the continent,” Mounguengui told the Caf website.

“Endeavour to put into practice what the instructors are training you.”

Federation of Uganda Football Association president Moses Magogo urged the young referees to promote fairness when officiating.