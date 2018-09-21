Streak goes after ZC

HARARE - Former Zimbabwe coach Heath Streak has filed a liquidation suit against Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) claiming that the union owes him and other former employees close to $200 000.

Streak yesterday approached the High Court seeking to appoint Winsley Militala as ZC’s liquidator in summons filed by his legal representative, Gerald Mlotshwa of Titan Law.

In the court papers, the former Zimbabwe Test captain claims ZC is in no financial position to pay its debt and the only way to solve the situation was to place it under judicial management.

The other three respondents cited are newly-appointed Sports minister Kirsty Coventry, the Sports and Recreation Commission and the Master of the High Court as they are interested parties in the matter.

“This is an application in terms of Section 6 of the Insolvency Act (Chapter 6:07) for an order of liquidation of the 1st Respondent (ZC) in that the 1st Respondent is unable to pay its debts as and when they become due in the normal course of business,” Streak said in his court application yesterday.

“Furthermore, it is just and equitable the 1st Respondent be wound up, and creditors be paid off their debts.”

ZC had not filed their opposing papers by the time of going to print yesterday.

Streak together with batting coach Lance Klusener, fitness trainer Sean Bell, Zimbabwe A coach Wayne James and Zimbabwe U19 coach Stephen Mangongo were all sacked after the country failed to qualify for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe hosted the qualifiers in February and March this year and lost to United Arab Emirates in the final group stages match that saw the team miss out on the finals to be held in England and Wales next year.

“The Applicant (Streak) is a creditor of the 1st Respondent (ZC) ad is owed the sum of $128 762.95,” Streak said in court papers.

“He is also aware that...Klusener,...Bell and...James who are all cricket players and whose contracts of employment have been terminated illegally by the 1st Respondent are owed the sums of $11 757.93, $43 999.23 and $14 175.66 respectively.”

Streak went on to allege that mismanagement of funds by the Tavengwa Mukuhlani-led ZC board has resulted in this sad state of affairs in the game.

“The board of directors have run the affairs of the 1st Respondent in a reckless and negligent manner such that it has failed to pay its employees and creditors on time,” he said.

“The 1st Respondent has mismanaged loans and grants that were advanced to it by the ICC and has failed to make any meaningful repayments.

“The 1st Respondent operates with an illegitimate and improperly constituted board in terms of its constitution. As such, the board is incapable of making any lawful decisions including the recent appointment of 1st Respondent senior management and entering into valid contracts with any third parties.”

Streak’s court application is likely to affect Zimbabwe’s impending tours of South Africa and Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play their first ODI against the Proteas in Kimberly on September 30 followed by two more matches in Bloemfontein and Paarl on October 3 and 6 respectively.

The ODI series will be followed a three-match T20 series which comes to an end on October 14.

Zimbabwe will then make the long trip to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Test matches.

The ODI series runs from October 21 in Dhaka while the two Test matches will take place in Sylhet late in November.