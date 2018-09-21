Schools Debate competition reaches finals

HARARE - All is set for this year’s edition of the CBZ Schools Debate competition national finals tomorrow in Bulawayo.

The event will see schools from the 10 provinces of the country competing for supremacy.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima will be the guest of honour at the CBZ Schools Debate Championship where he will hand over a $50 000 sponsorship package dangled by financial services group CBZ Holdings.

The CBZ Schools Debate Championship is a national programme for primary schools in partnership with Institute of African Knowledge and National Association of Primary Heads.

The $50 000 package to the provincial and national winners is one of the biggest prize monies in schools co-curricular activities.

National coordinator for the schools debate Isheanesu Sibanda said in a statement that the debate helps mould future leaders while bringing vibrancy to the education sector.

“The CBZ Schools Debate is aimed at developing critical thinking, reading and research as well as active listening amongst many other benefits.

“Debate provides experiences that will raise cognitive and presentation skills and the debaters will learn and polish up their skills as they progress through the competition,” he said.