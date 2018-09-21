Pump station breakdown triggers cholera fears

HARARE - Harare is susceptible to a worse cholera outbreak as clean water has been cut due to disruptions at Warren Control pump station.

As a result of the development, thousands of people are now deprived of clean water and sanitation in the southern and central parts of the city which is closest to the epicentre of the cholera outbreak.

“The transformer at Warren Control has developed a technical fault.

“The fault has affected water delivery to the Central Business District, Mabelreign, Belvedere, Mbare, Eastlea, Sunningdale and Waterfalls.

“All western suburbs continue to receive water,” HCC said.

With stinking green watery filth mingled with trash being a common sight in the capital, the municipality is struggling to control the spread of the disease.

Residents are now fretting as some parts of Greencroft and Avonlea have gone for one week without water.

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba, however, claimed council will put in place mechanisms to ensure that their infrastructure is in good shape to avoid any spread or recurrence of cholera.

Gomba said apart from fixing the piping system, he had also instructed council to issue a moratorium against arbitrary water disconnections.

Cholera, an intestinal infection often linked to contaminated drinking water, causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting, leaving small children especially vulnerable to death from dehydration, according to the UN health agency.