Mutare bans street vendors over epidemic

MUTARE - Mutare City Council has banned all illegal vending exercises threatening to “thoroughly deal” with anyone who defies the edict as the municipality moves to forestall a cholera outbreak.

The local authority said it will partner with other State security agents in unfurling the operation, that will also target restaurants and food outlets that are operating without licences as well as those selling merchandise from vehicles.

“Notice is hereby given that City of Mutare has banned all illegal vending activities in town and residential suburbs…

“City of Mutare together with other law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to enforce the ban.

“Anyone who has been caught defying the order will be thoroughly dealt with,” it said in a statement.

The ban took force yesterday afternoon.

“The blitz which will begin today (yesterday) midday is meant to bring sanity and order on the streets following the cholera outbreak in the country.

“As part of the blitz, illegal restaurants and food outlets that are operating without licences will be closed.

“Those who are also selling food staffs in vehicles and those that sell food at undesignated areas are warned to desist forthwith.”

The local authority implored vendors to return to their designated vending areas while those operating illegal facilities are being encouraged to approach council for assistance in formalising their operations.

“City of Mutare implores all vendors to return to their designated vending sites, while those who have not formalised their operations should approach the department of housing and community services for regularisation”.

City of Mutare also called upon all residents with information of people conducting illegal vending activities in town and residential suburbs to contact its offices.