Miss Tourism Zim on tomorrow

HARARE - A Bevy of 21 girls is set to walk the ramp for supremacy in this year’s edition of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The event is scheduled for Rainbow Hotel.

The top three winners — Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018, First and Second Princess — are expected to pocket $10 000, $7 000 and $5 000 in winnings respectively.

Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya, the chairperson of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant told the Daily News the boot camp went well.

“Events and proceedings seem to be jellying and we are really looking to the final pageant on Saturday.

“Miss Tourism boot camp is underway. 21 beauties started boot camp in Harare. On September 12, a glitzy sashing ceremony and Miss Talent show was done at Yadah Hotel,” Dube-Muleya said.

“It surely has been a boot camp with a difference, the girls were taken to the prayer Mountain where they were given time to meditate and connect with God.”

After staying at Yadah Hotel, the girls toured some resort areas, including Masvingo and Victoria Falls among others.

“As part of promoting domestic tourism, the girls were then taken to Masvingo where they stayed for two nights, and had the opportunity to visit and view the Great Zimbabwe monuments. They also toured Victoria Falls.”