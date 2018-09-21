Harare appoints Chisango as town clerk

HARARE - Harare City Council has substantively appointed former director of water Hosea Chisango as its new town clerk.

Chisango had been acting town clerk since December after Josephine Ncube was suspended. Ncube, facing charges of abusing council funds, had served as town clerk since 2014.

Chisango’s appointment comes as Harare is battling to contain a cholera outbreak which has killed over 30 people and has seen more than 7 000 people seeking treatment.

“He has been front and centre against the fight against cholera and other emergencies. He will be seized with improving service delivery in key critical areas such as water, garbage collection and wastewater management and the city’s human resources,” mayor Herbert Gomba told a news conference yesterday.

Chisango said since said he is not new to council and has been working in the fight against cholera. He said council has dispatched teams to clean up the environment in a bid to avert the spread of the deadly disease.

The newly-appointed town clerk said council will be working with vendors and improving the designated sites where they are supposed to trade at.

“We will also rise on government commitment to come on board and avail resources in the fight against cholera, including the awareness that we are doing,” Chisango said.

Chisango holds a BSc Civil engineering honours degree and MSc Integrated Water Resources Management degree with the University of Zimbabwe.

The new town clerk, who is currently studying towards a MSc in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance, is a corporate member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers and a member of the Institute of Management.