Drug mule nabbed

HARARE - A suspected international drug mule was busted at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport hiding a kilogram of cocaine in his suitcase handles, a court heard.

Wilmer Taruzona Aro, 32, a Peruvian national who was coming from Brazil is now being charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

The State is objecting his admission to bail pending verification of Aro’s criminal record with Interpol Harare.

He is suspected to be an international criminal who traffics drugs from country to another and according to the State this has been evidenced by his passport which depicts stamps from a source country of hard drugs, Brazil.

Aro has been remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Rumbidzyi Mugwagwa to October 6.

Prosecutor Fransisca Mukumbiri alleged that detectives from Drugs and Narcotics stationed at the airport and received information that a male Peruvian national was coming from Brazil aboard United Arab Emirates flight number EK 713.

The court heard that Aro was suspected to be in possession of dangerous drugs.

The flight landed around 5 pm and Aro went through verification with Immigration before picking his two suitcases and headed for the green route exit point where he was intercepted by detectives.

When searches were conducted detectives discovered whitish substance concealed in the holes of Aro’s suitcases’ handle rails.

A field test analysis was carried out on the whitish substance and it tested positive for cocaine with a weight of 1,144 kilograms and a street value of $91 520.