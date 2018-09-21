City Sports hosts Pramastove



HARARE - The above Harare joint is hosting dancer-cum-comedian Pramastove tonight.

Baba Harare dates Glendale

Man of the moment Baba Harare is performing at The Club in Mbizo, Kwekwe tonight before dating Tsungubvi Hall in Glendale tomorrow. On Sunday, he will be at Pamuchakata Bar in Kuwadzana, Harare.

Club Oasis hosts sungura bae

The sungura bae or simply Peter Moyo will be showcasing at the above joint in Katanga, Norton tonight alongside Mama Rachie.

Mbeu descends on Red Cafe

Ever-rising musician Mbeu and his Mhodzi Tribe will share the stage with the all-female ensemble Vedu at Red Cafe in Harare tonight. On Saturday, Blessing and the Blade will release the single Chiedza at the joint. On Sundays, the joint hosts Virimai Vee Mhofu and his Dziva Rembira Afro Mix from 2pm till late.

Club Mandisa, Mutare hosts Darly Boy

Darly Boy and his Eastern Wave Band will perform at Club Mandisa in Mutare tomorrow. He will share the stage with Mandisa Queens and Sexy Pole Dancers.

Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit Golf Day in Harare

The fundraising event is scheduled for today at Borrowdale Brooke Golf and Country Club. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be Garden Show in Parklands, Greenhithe Lane, Borrowdale from 8.30am to 4.30pm.