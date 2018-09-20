Soldier up for rape, robbery

HARARE - A soldier stationed at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks was yesterday arraigned before the courts on armed robbery and rape charges.

Joseph Muza, 43, was denied bail and remanded to October 2. He was advised to approach the High Court for his bail application.

Allegations are that on September 16 at around 1600 hours, Muza allegedly acting with his accomplices who are still at large, phoned Enia Phiri who is in the business of selling timber in Mbare.

Muza and his accomplices allegedly used a Telecel mobile number to place an order for timber, which Phiri said could be made at her workplace.

The State alleges that later that day, Muza called Phiri who said she had already left work for home.

It is the State’s case that in pursuant of their plan, Muza and his accomplices went to Phiri’s home in Chadcombe where they confronted her and her daughters and threatened them with a pistol.

“The accused (Muza) went on to stab the complainant (Phiri) on the left buttock and stole $300, an HP laptop, G-tel cell phone, Huawei cell phone, Samsung cell phone and an Itel cell phone.

“The accused and his accomplices took turns to rape the complainant without protection,” read part of the State papers.