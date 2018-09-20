'Schools should close to curb the cholera crisis'

HARARE - Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has concluded its research on the state of schools’ preparedness to handle the cholera outbreak. It said schools are not safe and have no capacity to mitigate the deadly cholera outbreak.

“Following the suspension of lessons at Glen View 5 Primary School in Harare, Artuz calls for the closure of all schools, in line with government’s pronouncement banning all public gatherings,” Artuz said in a statement.

Harare day schools are the worst affected given the high mobility of the capital city’s population, coupled with lack of safe running water.

“The centralised model of both the governance and economic architecture of our country forces citizens from all over the country to go to Harare for one reason or the other. Under such circumstances, no one is safe. Schools in rural outposts will be the worst affected soon as they don’t have running water.

“Schools should only open when we have successfully contained the cholera pandemic,” the statement added.

The union has communicated this position to the Education ministry.



