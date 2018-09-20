Extortionist pricing regrettable

HARARE - At a time when the nation is battling to contain the cholera outbreak, it is disheartening to note that some people are trying to take advantage of this tragedy to fatten their pockets.

This follows reports that some suppliers of hygiene products such as gloves had hatched a plan to inflate prices in connivance with Harare City Council (HCC) employees.

Stung by such extortionist tendencies, Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa raised the red flag on Monday to the shock and horror of all right-thinking Zimbabweans.

“One of the saddest things that happened last week when Econet announced that it had set aside $10 million to help with support to buy medicines and materials was the number of suppliers and even officials in some of the affected municipalities who tried to defraud our company by offering things at highly inflated prices.

“Gloves worth $3 were suddenly worth $65. That is just so pathetic … I have told my people to prepare lists of anyone who wilfully tries to exploit the situation.

After this crisis is over, we will go after them on this platform. Naming and shaming them,” he wrote.

Harare city fathers have since suspended the selfish employees who were colluding with the cold-hearted suppliers to make a killing without due regard to how their thoughtless actions impede efforts aimed at taming the disease.

It is so sad that despite the highest office in the land speaking strongly against corruption and letting loose graft-busters to go after the bad apples that are polluting our largely Christian society, we still have shameless businesspeople and council employees who have completely lost their morals to the point of taking advantage of such a misfortune to line their pockets.

It is not enough to name and shame these suppliers as is being suggested by Masiyiwa because they have no shame. They must be struck off the suppliers’ list of not just the HCC or Econet, but be blacklisted by all procurement agencies in Zimbabwe.

As for the council employees, they must be dismissed from their jobs immediately in order to send a strong message to other workers that such reprehensible conduct will have no place in our society and to assure the corporate world that their donations would be put to good use.

Council must go a step further by sanctioning a forensic audit of all the goods and services procured by the municipality and ruthlessly deal with those who may be in the habit of getting kickbacks.