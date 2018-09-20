Civil society to mark Day of Peace

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO forum (NGO Forum) will coordinate this year’s International Day of Peace commemorations under the local theme, “The Right to Peace: Building a Just, Inclusive and Accountable Zimbabwe” on Friday in Harare Gardens’ Theatre in the Park.

The NGO Forum is collaborating with civil society organisations, creative media organisations and independent commissions namely the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), Theatre in the Park, Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust (YETT), Renewal Fellowship as well as the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

NGO Forum executive director Blessing Gorejena said the commemorations will look at Zimbabwe’s history, current context and the desire to achieve the enjoyment of the right to peace as well as locally marking the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).