Soul Jah Love, Calaz renew rivalry

HARARE - Dancehall stars Soul Jah Love, and Seh Calaz seem to be on course to revive their infamous rivalry if indications on the ground are anything to go by.

Both chanters will be launching their albums on the same day, September 29.

Soul Jah Love will be unveiling his project at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield while Seh Calaz will be in his fortress, Mbare at the Shawasha open grounds.

Initially, Seh Calaz had settled for Solomon’s Café in Glen View — which is a few kilometres from Takashinga — before moving to Mbare and according to his camp, it is a way of accommodating more people following an overwhelming response.

Jah Love’s project has been titled Naka Dhula Dhaka and this will be his second album while Seh Calaz will be dropping his fourth.

“Entry to the event will be free. This is his way of saying thank you to all the ghetto youths and community at large and he wants them to come and enjoy this moment with him,” read their statement.

Soul Jah Love’s launch has been pegged at US$5 while Seh Calaz has been made free of charge, which appears to be a direct attack to his rival.

The two rose to prominence with a rivalry that ignited the Zimdancehall movement staging one of the biggest shows in the history of the movement, the Sting Contest.



They also traded “diss” songs towards each other which brought life in the industry before their truce which was marked by at the Charly Black gig at Long Cheng Plaza.

Following the truce, there has been no visible lyrical warfare in the Zimdancehall movement which some critics believe led the genre into slumber.