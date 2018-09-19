Simbisa Brands on the cusp

HARARE - Harare Professionals Soccer League’s (HPSL) log leaders Simbisa Brands are on course for their maiden title following their walkover win over Truworths at the weekend.

Simbisa, who now have a five-point lead over second placed Star FM, were supposed to take on the clothing retail side at Allan Wilson School on Saturday but the match failed to take off.

Truworths officials said they had heeded government calls for a ban on all public gathering due to the cholera outbreak in some parts of Harare.

HPSL authorities dismissed the excuse and the match was declared a walkover in favour of Simbisa Brands.

Star FM failed to keep pace with Simbisa following a 1-1 draw against Edgars Stores at Christ Ministries Stadium on Saturday.

The Howard Musonza-captained side was hoping to recover from a similar 1-1 draw last week against Young Boys but for the second week running dropped points.

Star FM were actually lucky to walk away with a point as they needed a late equaliser from their top marksman David Sengu.

Interestingly, the usually dependable front trio of Musonza, Moore Moyo and Garikai Chibika has failed to score for a third match running resulting in Star FM losing ground in the title race.

There were mixed fortunes for Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) which had started the weekend well with a 2-1 win over Fresh Tigers on Saturday but were clearly affected by fatigue as they lost 1-0 the following day to Zim lawyers.

Caaz failed to cope with the pace of Zim Lawyers’ marquee player Tinashe Nengomasha and missed a chance to close the gap on Simbisa Brands.

Meanwhile, Real Mavericks continue to shine and are now the HPSL second highest scoring club.

The Allan Johnson inspired side were too good for Spar winning 6-1 in a one-sided affair at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Surface Wilmer continued from their surprise victory over Zim Lawyers last week and overcome perennial losers African Sun Harare 6-2.

This weekend’s HPSL line up has exciting clashes with Star FM needing a win over Sharif Mussa’s Universals to keep their title hopes alive.

Universals come into this weekend’s game high on confidence following a 3-1 over Protector Rangers side with big names like Johnson Zimbabe, Nesbert Zvakare and Albert Kandengwa.