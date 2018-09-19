Puzey and Payne set to lose property

HARARE - Motor vehicle spares and maintenance firm Puzey and Payne is set to lose one of its properties over an undisclosed debt with NMB Bank.

The firm will lose 3 368 square metres of land situated in Manresa, Chikurubi Township. The property will be auctioned by Hammer and Tongues Real Estate after the Sheriff of the High Court attached the property on behalf of the bank.

“Duly instructed by the Sherriff of the High Court of Zimbabwe SS128/18, NMB Bank Ltd Vs Puzey and Payne and five others, we will offer Stand 270 Chikurubi Township of Manresa. Vacant land measuring 3368 square metres,” read the notice published in the press yesterday.

Over the last few years, Puzey and Payne has been dragged to court by a number of institutions after failing to honour various obligations.

In February last year, Old Mutual approached the High Court seeking a default judgment in the cancellation of a lease agreement between itself and Puzey and Payne over $334 000 in rent arrears.