Poet ventures into music

HARARE - A budding poet has spread his wings, venturing into the music industry, pursuing a career in gospel music. Tawanda Mudzinganyama — who goes by the moniker Mukoma T — is incorporating his poetry into music.

The poet, who is currently working on his debut album following the release of his book of poetry, says he is bringing something new into the gospel music industry.

He has so far released a single title Moyo Wangu, fusing poetry and musical instruments.

“Work on my first album is underway and I’m planning to have six tracks. So far, the single Moyo Wangu is out and I’m hoping it will be well-received. This is something new in gospel music and I believe it will win people’s hearts,” he said.

Mukoma T’s strength is in poetry, having been nurtured since high school.

“I have been a poet for a long time and my book carries a number of poems. I have decided to use this strength and fuse it with music instruments,” he said.

He believes the future is bright for him, judging by the response he gets wherever he performs.

“I have been performing at church functions, birthday ceremonies and parties and people enjoy my work. This is enough encouragement for me to pursue this line of work,” he said.

Mukoma T said he is inspired by the works of yesteryear gospel singer Pastor Haisa and hopes that one day he will be able to share his knowledge with upcoming artistes.

“It is my wish to be able to help others grow in the industry. I know a lot about poetry and some will obviously benefit the audience. At the moment, I wish to have my own band and instruments. As for videos, financial constraints have been a hindrance but I hope it will ease, get assistance and people will be able to view videos,” he said.