Muyambo shines for Harare City

HARARE - Youthful midfielder Learnmore Muyambo was rewarded for his excellent form for Harare City when he was named the side’s Player of the Month for August following the 1-0 win over Dynamos on Sunday.

Muyambo, who graduated through the Sunshine Boys’ youth system, has impressed with his good positional and passing skills in central midfield where he is keeping experienced campaigner Tendai Samanja out of the team.

The 21-year-old walked away with $300 courtesy of the club’s partners Sonnes Projects, who are bankrolling the monthly award.

“I thank God for everything. I would also want to thank my teammates for voting for me to be the Player of the Month,” Muyambo said.

“I really appreciate it and it is really encouraging and motivating to know that they appreciate me.

“Without the support of my teammates, I wouldn’t have won this award for the month.

“I just want to keep on working hard going forward. I also want to thank my coaches they have been doing a great job in shaping my career.”

Muyambo has developed into one of the key players at City with his composed and mature performances in midfield.

The win over DeMbare on Sunday took Harare City’s tally to 40 points and they now sit in sixth place on the Castle Lager Premiership log standings.

The Sunshine Boys are only separated by five points from fourth-placed Triangle who have 45 points but have a game in hand.

At the start of the season, Harare City coach Mark Harrison had set his charges a 40-point target and following their victory over Dynamos, the Briton insists the objective now is to push probably for a top four finish.

“We got the 40 points and we are sixth on the log. I keep saying to the players we need to test ourselves, keep pushing ourselves as much as we can,” Harrison said.

“The next stop now is to see if we can get to the 50-point mark and if can get there we will also aim for more points and that will be the vision for the remaining matches.”

Harare City will now turn their attention to the Chibuku Super Cup, which returns this weekend and will look to defend their title starting with a date against Bulawayo City at home.