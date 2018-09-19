Mushowani can now dream

HARARE - Mushowani Stars coach Levison Selous feels 2018 could be the year his side finally wins promotion into the Castle Lager Premiership as they currently enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the Zifa Northern Region Division One League.

At the weekend, Mushowani showed their intentions after picking up a 0-1 victory away at Chegutu Pirates with Tendai Mutandi getting the all-important goal.

With 10 matches left before the season ends, Mushowani are on 49 points after 24 games.

The Mashonaland Central-based side are closely followed by ZRP FC, who sit second on the log table with 46 points, after playing the same number of matches.

As the season approaches the home stretch, Selous knows they cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to be playing top flight football next season.

“It’s good we are at the top of the table. The most important thing for now is stay there for as long as we can. We don’t need to relax, we need to work harder than before,” he told the Daily News.

“We can’t say we are favourites yet to win the championship because there are still a lot of matches to be played and in football you never know anything can happen.

So the important thing for us is focus on winning our matches and see what happens at the end of the season.

“The good thing is that the guys are aware of what we are expected to do. We have come a long way and for the past years, it has been a case of being close yet so far away. We strongly feel this is our year to finally win that ticket. This is our best chance and we cannot let it go. We need to fight hard.”

From the look of things all the top five teams are still in with a chance to be crowned champions at the end of the season as they are only separated by eight points.

Beta XI, who occupied the top spot for better part of the season are still in the mix but have since been pushed to third place with 45 points.

Cranborne Bullets and Golden Valley complete the top five sitting fourth and fifth respectively tied on 41 points only to be separated by goal differences having played the same number of matches.