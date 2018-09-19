MPs walk out of Parly in ED protest

HARARE - There are fears of a “complete breakdown” in relations between the ruling Zanu PF and the MDC as opposition legislators launched a campaign of parliamentary guerrilla tactics to cause maximum disruption to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State opening of Parliament yesterday.

Thabitha Khumalo, the MDC national chairperson, said it could no longer be “business as usual” between the MDC and Zanu PF after what she described as a “power grab” by the Mnangagwa government which it insists stole the July 30 harmonised elections.

The State opening of the ninth Parliament descended into pandemonium after MDC MPs walked out en masse as part of a protest over claims the president was not legitimately elected on July 30. But the MDC was accused by the ruling party of being “locked in a toxic trajectory.”

“We hope that over time they will come to their senses, it’s not about grandstanding but building the country together,” Zanu PF chief whip Pupurayi Togarepi said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Energy Mutodi tweeted: “President Mnangagwa makes his move. Addresses a joint sitting of National Assembly & Senate. Meanwhile, as we predicted MDC MPs storm out. They came to Parliament only to sleep in hotels and get fuel coupons leaving the business they were elected for. Shame!

After a day of high parliamentary drama, Mnangagwa exhorted the opposition in his speech to a Zanu PF caucus to be forward looking and start the motions to revive the stuttering economy.

“The election period is decisively behind us. It is now time for us as members of Parliament and political leaders to exert our efforts towards delivering promises we made to the electorate,” Mnangagwa said in his speech.

The MDC caucus flatly refused to recognise Mnangagwa as the country’s elected, walking out on him as he took his seat in the Speaker’s chair just before presenting his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.

The incident occurred a week after opposition legislators had also heckled and jeered Chief Justice Luke Malaba and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba as the duo presided over the swearing-in of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, his deputy Tsitsi Gezi, Senate President Mable Chinomona and her deputy Mike Nyambuya.

It had always looked likely that the Chamisa-led MDC which continues to refuse to accept his July 30 poll victory would carry through their plan to humiliate Mnangagwa as they remained seated as the Zanu PF leader walked into the august House even as Zanu PF MPs stood up to recognise his presence.

The moment he commenced his address, the legislators led by Mutare Central MP Prosper Mutseyami, who is the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly, stood up in unison and quietly walked out.

As they walked out, their Zanu PF counterparts who had failed to find seats in the bloated house gladly took their seats.

What precipitated the walkout was Mnangagwa’s reference to the elections which he described them as “free fair and credible”, much to the chagrin of the MDC MPs who immediately left, leaving him to address only the ruling party legislators.

Addressing the media outside Parliament where the legislators picketed as they danced and sang anti-Mnangagwa songs, MDC vice president Morgen Komichi said they had taken the drastic action to show their disdain for “illegitimate” Mnangagwa.

“This action is emanating from our desire to show to the world that we do not recognise the illegitimate Mnangagwa who instead of getting the mandate to rule from the people of Zimbabwe, got his from Zec and the Con-Court,” Komichi said.

Mutseyami added that the party would continue to show their contempt for Mnangagwa at every platform they get.

“We will continue to demonstrate like this at various platforms, here in Parliament, in the various local authorities and everywhere else you can imagine and we will do that peacefully until the legitimacy issues arising from the stolen election are resolved. We simply do not recognise him because as far as we know, the leader who was elected by the people is …Chamisa,” Mutseyami said.

Outside Parliament, the MPs continued singing and as Mnangagwa drove away after his speech, with the legislators booing his motorcade as they shouted “mbavha yemaelections, mbavha yemaelections (elections thief).”

Apparently, Zanu PF had also organised its supporters to counter the MDC MPs as they sang outside the building, mocking Chamisa

The MDC legislators only went back into the house after Mnangagwa had left. This was not the first time that the country’s biggest opposition party has done so against a sitting president.

Indeed, they had twice before gone against tradition by publicly humiliating ousted former president Robert Mugabe when he presented his Sona in the august House.

In unprecedented scenes in 2008, angry MDC MPs heckled and jeered Mugabe as he opened the second session of the 7th Parliament — following that year’s disputed poll.

The MDC MPs again humiliated Mugabe in 2015 when they drowned his speech with noisy chants, as they protested his July 31, 2013 poll victory.

This year’s Sona comes as Zimbabwe is in the grip of a worsening economic crisis which has seen prices of basic consumer goods skyrocketing in recent weeks.

The Zanu PF leader and his newly-formed Cabinet are thus under pressure to stop the economy from sliding back into the throes of an even bigger economic crisis, akin to the 2008 hyperinflation era.

Worried captains of industry have recently warned that the country’s deepening foreign currency crisis is making it difficult for manufacturers to import critical raw materials on time.

Last week, millers also confirmed that a bread crisis was looming as wheat stocks in the country had now reached critical levels.

Millions of Zimbabweans cast their vote in the historic July 30 elections, to choose both a new Parliament and president — following the dramatic fall from power of Mugabe in November last year.

The elections were the first since 1980 to be held in the country without Mugabe’s participation, whose 37-year iron-fisted rule was stunningly ended by a military operation which triggered events that ended with his resignation.

The elections also marked the first time that the main opposition MDC was not represented by Tsvangirai, who lost his brave battle with cancer of the colon on Valentine’s Day this year.