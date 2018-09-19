Four private firms seek Zera licensing

Shamiso Dzingire  •  19 September 2018 9:47AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Four privately-owned entities have approached the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (Zera) seeking electricity generation licences.

When licensed, the entities will construct, own, operate and maintain the proposed solar systems.

In a notice issued in the press yesterday, the regulatory authority said it received applications from Gombe Power Solutions, Custody Energy Group, Triangle Solar System, and Kefalos Cheese Products.

Zera said the licence applications were done in terms of the provisions of Sections 40, 42 and 46 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) of 2002.

Gombe Power Solutions proposed to construct a 100MW solar PV plant at Twyford Estate in Mashonaland West Province. Custody Energy Group proposed to construct a 50MW solar plant, called Alaska Solar Plant in Mashonaland West Province.

The regulatory body also received an application from dairy products manufacturer Kefalos Cheese Products, which seeks to construct a 0,6MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Seke District.

Triangle Solar System applied for a 45MW Triangle Solar Systems Power Plant (Solar PV) to be constructed in Chiredzi.

