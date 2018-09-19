Eleshed fuels Central Region

HARARE - Midlands-based construction and hardware company, Eleshed Investments has added some spice to the title race in the Zifa Central Region Division One by coming up with the awards for the goalkeeper and striker of the month.

This year’s title chase is the most competitive since the formation of the region eight years ago with at least six teams in with a shout for promotion into the top-flight.

The awards will commence at the end of this month with the two recipients each receiving $50, according to Eleshed Investments official Shalom Mafuta.

“We attended one of the recent matches in the region and we were hugely impressed with the level of competition and immediately made up our mind that we have to do something so that we up the competition,” Mafuta said.

“We have started with this figure…but we are going to review the figure going forward. As Eleshed Investments, we want to be a big player in the development of football in our region and we are also going to open up a big sports shop that will cater for the region.”

Zifa Central Region chairperson Stanley Chapeta was thrilled with the coming on board of Eleshed Investments at a time when the teams are tightly contesting for the title.

“I’m more than excited with this sponsorship…because it comes at an opportune time when teams need something to spur them in the title race,” Chapeta said.

“With teams wanting to score more goals and concede less, the competition will be even stiffer with the coming in of these monthly awards.

“This is an exciting time in our region because we have shown that we are the most competitive with quite a number of teams all with a chance to win promotion.

“So almost every game is like a cup game and hotly contested which is very good for development. I would like to applaud the teams for showing such level of competition.”

With five games to go before the season ends, Joel Luphahla’s TelOne FC leads the title chase with 31 points.

Army side Tongogara is in second place with 29 points followed by ZPC Munyati in third with 28 points but have a game in hand.

Luke Peros’ Whawha is in fourth place with 26 points while Shesham is in fifth place only behind on goal difference.

Midlands State University FC is in sixth place with 25 points. Any of these six sides can still win promotion to the top-flight.