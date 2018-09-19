Edgars ropes in DJ Stavo, Bryan K

HARARE - Clothing retailer Edgars is embarking on a bold, new and exciting journey, innovatively partnering with local musicians.

In an industry that is notoriously ever evolving, the fashion powerhouse has partnered with the iconic DJ Stavo and talented Bryan K to launch Edgars Sound of Summer Campaign in a unique way.

The trendy clothing retailer sponsored the recording of the Sound of Summer anthem and shooting of a music video, leveraging on its own brand and the artistes’ successes.

This collaboration is a great and unique concept, as Edgars moved away from the tired way of endorsing artistes by aligning the brand’s message with the musicians’ brands.

The partnership has seen the duo of DJ Stavo and Bryan K producing an infectious, authentic up beat song, with a mix of house, which is the soundtrack to Edgars’ 2018 summer campaign.

DJ Stavo and Bryan K, who have made a mark on the Zimbabwean music scene, were roped in to produce a summer anthem (Sound of Summer), a song that aligns with Edgars’ summer campaign.

Sound of Summer transcends beyond Edgars’ products and is a platform speaking directly to the customer’s lifestyle in a relatable way. Edgars recognises the need to be forward thinking to engage the consumer through their passion. The song Sound of Summer is not a jingle, but is a full-fledged music track designed to gain organic leverage purely on its own but subliminally reinforce the Edgars brand through brand association.

“As Edgars, we see the partnership beyond our product. The collaboration is an opportunity not only to engage the customer, but to create lasting relationships. The partnership transcends beyond simply creating a catchy tune or a hit song, the goal is to create new opportunities, promote and empower local artistes.”

“We strongly believe that there are many other opportunities to truly integrate with artistes, forging experiences that have substantial brand and artist impact,” said Edgars Group marketing executive Rumbidzai Dzimba.

“We breed red hot confidence in all who choose to express themselves in true Edgars style. We are #Foreveredgars.”

“Despite being in existence for more than 70 years, we have stepped up to the plate by continuously reinventing the brand to ensure that we stay relevant to the ever-evolving market,” Dzimba said.

The partnership between Edgars and the artistes ensures authenticity by celebrating what they do without taking so much from DJ Stavo and Bryan K`s brands.

This link has been no doubt, a great catch.