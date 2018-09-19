'Demonstrators' to appear in court on October 9

HARARE - MDC Alliance election agents, vendors and ordinary people who are alleged to have demonstrated against Zec over the delay in release of presidential election results have had their trial date set for October 9.

Among those set to appear in the trial are former Harare South legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe, who is alleged to have been part of the crowd.

Of note to the court was the continued detention of mental patient Fanuel Nyavhure who had not yet been evaluated.

He was, however, later released into his mother’s custody after spending more than one month in custody while his co-accused accomplices were out on bail. The allegations against them are that on August 1, 2018 at 12:00hrs, they were part of a group of people that staged an illegal demonstration organised by the MDC Alliance against an alleged delay by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to announce the July 30 presidential results.

The court heard that the police had to call for reinforcements which reacted to the incident and dispersed the accused persons, who ran in different directions. It is further alleged that the accused persons went to corner Rezende Street and Bank Street and pulled down a bill board with the portrait of then president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and burnt it.

According to court papers, they further went to Baker’s Inn along First Street, Harare where they stoned and damaged 10 large windows valued at

$8 000.