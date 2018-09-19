Ansa date set

HARARE - The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has set December 19 as the night for the Annual National Sports Awards (Ansa) to be held in Harare.

In order to kick start the process, all National Sport Associations (NSA) have been asked to submit a cross section of nominees from various sport codes. The nominations are set to close on November 21.

A host of categories will be contested comprising Junior Sportsman of the Year, Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year with a disability.

There are also awards for the Coach of the Year, Technical Official and Team of the Year.

“It is our plea to the NSA to ensure that they send their nominations to us on or before November 21, 2018 so that no one is left out in the process,” SRC spokesperson Tirivashe Nheweyembwa said yesterday.

“We also kindly appeal to them to ensure that all necessary details including evidence of where their athletes of officials would have participated in any competition are in place so that there are no issues with the adjudicators.”

Karateka Samson Muripo is the reigning Sportsperson of the Year and recently added another gold medal after winning the Open weight category at last month’s Ikoku International Full Contact Karate tournament in Cape Town, South Africa.

Tennis ace Mehluli Sibanda is the Junior Sportsperson of the Year.