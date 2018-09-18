Zanu PF expels 'rogue' party member

MUTARE - The ruling Zanu PF has expelled Talent Kadzima who stood as an independent candidate in the Nyanga South National Assembly elections.

Kadzima, defied the party and stood as an independent candidate after she lost the primaries to Supa Mandiwanzira, the former Information Communications Technology and Cyber Security minister.

Mandiwanzira won the Nyanga South seat.

The decision to expel Kadzima was made at a Zanu PF provincial executive council meeting held in Mutare at the weekend.

The motion to have Kadzima expelled was raised by Chido Sanyatwe, the Nyanga North member of the National Assembly.

Sanyatwe declined to comment, referring the Daily News to Zanu PF provincial chairperson Mike Madiro, who in turn referred all inquiries to the provincial secretary for administration, Kenneth Saruchera.

Saruchera’s mobile number was not reachable.

Zanu PF central committee member Moses Gutu said Kadzima’s decision to stand as an independent had far reaching implications to the party’s performance during the July 30 harmonised elections.

“She contributed so much especially on the difference in terms of the voting figures between the local MP Supa Mandiwanzira and President Emmerson Mnangagwa because of her hate speech,” Gutu said.

“She heavily de-campaigned President Mnangagwa by saying she had been sent to come and deal with Supa something which didn’t go well with Nyanga South locals. This is why some of the people ended up failing to vote for the President.”

Mnangagwa got 10 298 votes in Nyanga South while Mandiwanzira got 12 322 votes.

Gutu said despite the discrepancy, the Nyanga South legislator did his best to campaign for the President and the Zanu PF candidates for council.

Gutu said Kadzima no longer has a place in Zanu PF.

“Our party constitution is very clear that once one decides to go by the wayside, he or she would have expelled themselves,” Gutu said.

“Our worry is that after Talent was issued with her prohibition order, she continued on the ground disturbing the people.”

In Nyanga North, Mnangagwa also trailed the Zanu PF National Assembly candidate, Sanyatwe, but with a lesser margin than in Nyanga South.

“The reason why the margin was higher in Nyanga South is because of the activity by Talent Kadzima. She cost us the presidential vote,” said Gutu.

Kadzima is daughter to Gender Commissioner Paul Kadzima, a former Zanu PF MP for Nyanga South and central committee member.