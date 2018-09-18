Triangle move back into 4th

Bulawayo Chiefs...0

Triangle...(1) 1

BULAWAYO - Triangle United continued with their push for a top four finish following a slender win over Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

The Sugar Sugar Boys are now in fourth place with 45 points from 27 matches and now trail third-placed Chicken Inn by five points with seven games to go before the season ends.

Triangle got all three points courtesy of a long range shot from Trevor Mavhunga a minute before halftime.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was pleased with the win following a 1-1 draw against Harare City at home in midweek.

“Sweet victory for us. We won 1-0, it wasn’t an easy game. We had to defend resolutely in the end to protect the goal that we scored in the first half,” he said.

“In the second half, we had good opportunities which could have given us a cushion goal but it proved elusive.

“It was important that we won today so that we remain within touching distance of the leading pack. I want to applaud my team for the victory.”

Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka thought a poor attitude from his players cost them the three points.

The Bulawayo side are now in 12th place on the log with 30 points but crucially, they are just two points above the relegation zone.

“I think we didn’t start the match the way we wanted. I thought it was attitude; the players thought it was going to be an easy match, because of the application, we lost,” Chipuka said.

“In the second half, we played better, had we taken our chances, we could have got a goal or two. What is left for us is to stay focused and work had to avoid relegation.”

The match started off at a steady pace with both set of players being slow in their build ups and there was lack of creativity in the attacking third.

However, a moment of magic for Triangle came just before half time when Mavhunga unleashed a long-range scorcher to break the deadlock.

The Triangle midfielder was about a metre from the centre line and spotted the badly positioned Chiefs goalkeeper David Bizabani.

Mavhunga let go a powerful shot that hit the roof of the net as Bizabani struggled to get back into position.

In the second half, play started to swing from one end to the other but Chiefs could not find an equaliser.

Their best opportunity fell to Stanley Ngala on the edge of the box after he was spotted by substitute Farau Matare after a good solo run.

Ngala directed his first-time shot over the bar with only Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu to beat.

Chiefs tried to press hard for an equaliser in the last minutes of the match but Triangle never lost their defensive shape as they held on for the three points.



