Shasha makes inroads

HARARE - Music Science student at the Midlands States University, Batsirai Shasha, has been making inroads in the music industry with several songs and videos.

The 22-year-old has been experimenting with his vocal capabilities, releasing upbeat gospel sounds and an afro-fusion sound.

One of the songs is a dedication to his mother where he is appreciating her and another where he addresses social ills and a gospel song titled Nguva Yenyasha.

Batsirai Shasha, commonly known as “Shasha” by his fans is a contemporary musician and lead singer of The Royal Voices.

He released his first commercially launched single, Nguva Yenyasha this year and is in the studio recording new music with his band and preparing to launch his debut album.

His talent was discovered during assembly in primary school, according to his biography.

“It was to mark the beginning of his musical career. He began singing in church, and in Grade 5, started a singing club, which cemented his love for music. By the time he was in Grade 7, he was also choir director for the school choir,” it reads.

“Batsi’s first experience with composing music was during his early years of high school. He started to write about his life experiences, and later, started writing love songs about girls he liked.

“During his high school years, he formed an acapella group with three friends, but failed to break through on the local music scene.”

Apart from singing Shasha is also a guitarist, and has also learnt to play piano, drums and the saxophone.

He has also taken part in the country’s singing competition being a runner up in the “Dreamstar” talent competition and reaching the Semi-finals of Star Bright.