Scores of artistes grace Zimura workshop

HARARE - Scores of artistes gathered in Harare on Friday to celebrate The African Copyright and Collective Management Day, courtesy of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) in conjunction with arts promotions organisation, Devine Assignments.

The African Copyright and Collective Management Day (ACCMD) was established in November 2017 by the Confederation of International Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) in the African Region.

The event was graced by creators, stakeholders in the arts sector, music users and law enforcement agents.

Zimura executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini said the workshop managed to spread awareness on the importance of copyright.

“The idea was to widen the knowledge of copyright in Zimbabwe, educate composers on their rights, create awareness on the part of stakeholders on issues related to copyright and create dialogue between owners of copyright and the relevant consumers of the product,” she said.

Freddy Nyakudanga of Devine Assignments told the Daily News that they have partnered Zimura in hosting the workshop so as to help the artistes.

“We work with different artistes on a daily basis so if they became successful, it means they will also take our brand forward,” he said.

Some of the artistes who were present on the workshop included Intellectual Property brand ambassadors Dereck Mpofu, Diana Samkange and Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi, Dudu Manhenga, Willis Wataffi, Obert Chari of the Mebo fame and Sniper among others.