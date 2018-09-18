Mining prospectors hail Mnangagwa

HARARE - Zimbabwe Prospectors Association (ZPA) has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Mines ministry for agreeing to incorporate their demands in the Mines and Minerals Bill.

The Bill had been sent to the president as amended by the National Assembly.

The ZPA said they were happy the amended version had incorporated their concerns. The ZPA first challenged the Mines and Minerals Bill 2015 in Parliament citing sidelining of prospectors or approved prospectors.

The Bill had sought to change approved prospectors or peggers to staking agents but provided no framework for their operation. ZPA had protested that the bill was written without the consultation of approved prospectors as stockholders.

ZPA was also worried the bill proposed to confer a lot of discretionary power to the Cadastral Registrar as it can reject a mine registration application on the basis of their whimsical view that the applicant is not “fit and proper.”

There were also concerns that applications from less privileged and people living with disabilities were therefore less likely to be successful.

ZPA also raised objections on the registration procedure of buying a licence with specific coordinates.

The ZPA submitted their report to the parliamentary portfolio committee on Mines, then led by Temba Mliswa as well as to the Mines ministry.

The parliamentary portfolio committee promised to have meeting with the ministry but could not stop the bill from passing in Parliament without some of their submissions.

Feeling hard done by the move, the ZPA said it was left with no option but to write to Mnangagwa.

The association was then invited for a meeting with the Mines ministry on June 6 where they highlighted their concerns and sought the inclusion of prospectors or approved prospectors in section 368/9 of the bills staking agents.

“The association is quite impressed that ministry of Mines accepted our concerns and they are working on those issues,” ZPA said in a statement.

“I am glad some of the issues we raised were attended to and covered as indicated on the gazetted final Mines and Minerals Bill 2015 thus would want to take this opportunity to thank ministry of Mines for being accommodative and eagerness to reach out to all stakeholders. I would also want to urge all mining provincial offices to take the same stance.

“May I thank His Excellency... Mnangagwa for being a listening president. With the changes coming with Mines and Minerals Bill 2015 which has been gazzetted, all our members are going to go through training workshops in all relevant courses through one of our local university to capacitate our members to suit the changes in legislation such that they remain sound and relevant.

“We shall be running workshops throughout whole country soon.”