Midlands derby ends in stalemate

Chapungu...(1) 1

Nichrut FC...(1) 1

GWERU - The Midlands derby failed to produce a winner as Chapungu were held to a draw by Nichrut FC in a Castle Lager Premiership relegation battle yesterday.

Nichrut took an early lead through Gerald Bhero with Chapungu coming from behind to equalise courtesy of Moenda Muchingami.

The shared points did not help the two teams in any way, as they remain entangled in the relegation matrix.

Chapungu are now in 13th place on the log with 30 points from 27 matches while Nichrut occupy the last relegation slot in 15th place with 28 points also from 27 games.

Both teams still have a lot to do in the remaining seven games if they are to avoid the drop.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed by his charges’ failure to pick a win for the second game on the trot following their goalless draw against struggling Dynamos in midweek.

“Playing at home even though it’s a derby, we are supposed to be winning.” Dhlakama said after the match.

“We drew away at Dynamos and now another draw, it means we have picked two instead of six points which is not what we expected; but this has all to do with the fixture congestion, playing three games in seven days.”

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino was delighted with a point but felt his team should have taken all the three points.

“I’m happy with the point, its good for us as we fight for survival. The boys did really well although I think we gave away a silly goal; our goal by Bhero was good enough to win any game,” Nyikadzino said.

Nichrut were the first to settle and deservedly took the lead six minutes into the game with a stunning volley by Bhero from outside the box.

Seven minutes before the breather, Allan Tavarwisa shot tamely at Nichrut goalkeeper Stanley Chakwana, who fumbled the ball for a corner.

It proved to be a big mistake from Chakwana as from the resultant corner, Muchingami rose high to nod home the equaliser for the Air Force of Zimbabwe side.

Waru Waru could have taken the lead on the stroke of half time but James Jam’s long-range shot was parried for a corner by Chakwana.

The second half failed to produce any goals as both teams were cautious and seemed content with a share of the spoils.